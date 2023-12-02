Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Remarks at Pro-Palestine Rally: My ‘Phrasing Was a Terrible Mistake’

Actress Susan Sarandon recently apologized for the “terrible mistake” of making anti-Jewish comments at a pro-Palestinian rally last month.

via: Variety

At the Nov. 17 rally, the actor had said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.” UTA subsequently dropped Sarandon as a client over the remarks.

In a post on Instagram late Friday, Sarandon wrote that “It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

“Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire,” Sarandon wrote. “I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words.”

She continued, “Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.’ This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day. I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment.”

Sarandon concluded, “I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”

The Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war have exposed deep divisions in Hollywood.

In October, CAA agent Maha Dakhil resigned from the agency’s internal board after referring to Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks as “genocide,” for which she subsequently apologized. Melissa Barrera was fired from “Scream 7” by Spyglass Media Group over the actor’s social-media posts about Israel’s military assault on Gaza, which the production company said “flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.” In a response Barrera posted last week, she said in part, “I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”