Surprise: Ariana Grande Married Dalton Gomez at Home Over the Weekend

Ariana Grande is a married woman.

According to sources, Ariana tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez with an informal ceremony at her home in Montecito over the weekend.

The source adds there were less than 20 guests in attendance from both of their families and the ceremony was super intimate.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the singer confirmed. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

It’s unclear if they made a spontaneous decision to wed or if the small, informal, ceremony was planned ahead of time.

The two began dating in early 2020 and were engaged by Christmas — so clearly they like to move fast.