Summit Waves Faces Backlash for Denying Black Guests Entry to Water Park [Photos + Video]

A family is highly upset with a Missouri water park after their event they paid for was cancelled as they were arriving.

On Saturday (Aug. 6), the Evans family gathered at Summit Waves water park in Lee’s Summit, Missouri to celebrate the end of summer vacation. LeyShon Evans told Kansas City’s KSHB 41 that her sons’ party was canceled by the venue’s staff as the Black family arrived.

Evans informed the outlet that her sons, Noah, 15, and Isaiah, 17, are YouTubers with more than 60,000 followers. The pair paid over $2,000 a month in advance, however, once they arrived, they were turned away by the staff. In a video circulating online, a white employee stands with a white security guard as she tells the Black group that she doesn’t feel comfortable letting them in. “I was just in disbelief that this was happening,” the mother said in an interview with the news station after the incident.

According to the outlet, the party’s contract agreed the venue would host less than 250 teenagers for two hours. The money they put forth also included additional private security. “I was hoping to have fun with my friends before we start school again, to end the summer,” Noah explained. “These are boys with 3.8 GPAs, 4.0 GPAs, some going to the University of Missouri, star athletes at Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West,” the boys’ father, Chris Evans, added. Once social media got wind of the situation, many said the waterpark’s practices weren’t new. An Instagram post from @KansasCityDefender has over 100 comments discussing the topic.

“Lee’s Summit [has] always been this way, unfortunately,” one person wrote. Another user referred to the water park as “Robert E. Lee‘s Summit.” The boys’ mother told the news station, “I saw his (Isaiah) eyes and he was tearing up, and the embarrassment.” Cheryl Nash of Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department confirmed that a full investigation into the incident has begun, with more information expected to be released today (Aug. 8).

