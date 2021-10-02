Summer Walker Skips BET Hip Hop Awards, Shares Details on Second Album Outside [Video]

Nearly two years ago, Summer Walker blew the world away with the release of her debut album, Over It. The release amassed 154.7 million on-demand streams, earning her the largest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist. People have grown impatient for her second full-length work, and while she’s been tight-lipped about it, she finally revealed some new details.

via: Revolt

“I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” Walker explained. “I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine. BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

The camera then pans to a nearby building where the announcement “Summer Walker album # 2 coming November” is projected in pink. Walker also added on IG that more details regarding her new album will be disclosed on the anniversary of her debut album Over It.

It’s been nearly two years since the 25-year-old Atlanta artist released Over It on Oct. 4, 2019 via Love Renaissance and Interscope Records. Led by the singles “Come Thru,” “Playing Games,” and the “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake, Over It broke Beyonce’s Lemonade streaming record and peaked at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album sold over 1 million units in the U.S., according to Chart Data in February 2020. It was officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on May 7, 2020.

Upon finding out, Walker thanked her fans for helping her reach the milestone. “PLATINUM,” she wrote via IG. “Thanks so much guys. This is how my life goes lol every time I take a L I get a W.”

Walker has previously revealed on social media her forthcoming project will feature Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and SZA. She has also teased tracks and shared photos of herself working on music with Pharrell, Omarion, and Sean Garrett.

Check out Summer Walker’s album announcement below:

The announcement comes after Walker teamed up with Sam Smith for “You Will Be Found” from the soundtrack for the film Dear Evan Hansen.