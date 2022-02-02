Summer Walker Responds to People Making Jokes About Her New Hairstyle: ‘Fierce Hunny’ [Photos]

Summer Walker is switching up her look for the new year.

via: Complex

The singer debuted a new hairstyle that features her entire head, except for some locs in the center, shaved. The Still Over It artist styled the look in a ponytail.

Summer Walker shows off her new look on Instagram: “Legit wanted this hair style my whole life ???” pic.twitter.com/8dNWO3kvnY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2022

Of course, her new hairdo was fodder for fans and followers online. Many of them teased her, comparing her hair to other characters—both real and imaginary.

Summer Walker tryna restore her honor pic.twitter.com/SpYqOFtmNq — Young Simba (@m0e_almighty) February 2, 2022

Summer walker really annoying why she look like this? ??? pic.twitter.com/RF8QM7Erqs — A BOOGIE NO HOODIE??? (@NiasiaMarie) February 2, 2022

Summer Walker finna piss me off ? pic.twitter.com/rZg1IXmjbR — ? (@Ayooo_Gawwgouss) February 2, 2022

Walker took to Instagram to respond to people’s reactions to her hair, writing “FIERCE hunny.”

Back in November, Walker and her current beau, LVRD Pharaoh got matching tattoos of each other’s names on their faces. Walker’s—which is to the left of her left eye—says Larry and Pharaoh’s—which is above his right eyebrow—says Summer.

Walker released her long-awaited album, Still Over It in early November, which topped the Billboard 200 and became the first No. 1 R&B album by a woman on the chart in five years.

Let Summer live.