Summer Walker Defends Doing Impression Of Chrisean Rock Amid Backlash [Photo + Video]

Summer Walker channeled her inner Chrisean Rock for a hilarious skit, but some fans weren’t feeling it.

via: Vibe

The “Girls Need Love” singer donned an orange cropped sweater, jeans and fur hat as she and a friend impersonated the social media personality, using an audio clip from Rock addressing ex-boyfriend Blueface regarding dating rumors surrounding Lil Baby. Walker also held what appears to be a puppet to take the place of Rock’s newborn son, handling the doll carelessly.

While the impression was done in jest, Walker was subject to criticism from social media followers who took issue with her making fun of the new mom.

Summer Walker over there impersonating Chrisean Rock ??? It’s the fake missing tooth and baby on the head for me ? pic.twitter.com/rJHDJFtFdj — ?GOT DA SCOOP? (@GotDaScoop) October 25, 2023

“Summer Walker swear she funny and she’s just not, it always comes off shady as f**k,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X, with another observer adding, “Summer Walker must know how to fight because why would you risk aggravating Chrisean Rock?”

Another fan accused the singer of being hypocritical, writing, “Summer walker be making fun of everyone until someone does it to her, she be saying u a hater or weird … I love u but I can’t keep defending u sweetie.”

Walker eventually hopped on Instagram to defend herself, naming comedians who have shaped her sense of humor and asking fans not to take her seriously.

“please do not take my humor serious,” she began. “My favorite comedians are Dave chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor & Katt Williams, they say sh*t and don’t give af. I know this generation doesn’t understand how to actually just laugh n move on but yeah.”

Rock has yet to react to the impression.