Mariah Carey's Brother Suffers Setback in Nasty Court War Over Claims He Sold Drugs, Physically Abused Their Mother

A New York state appeals court has upheld the dismissal of most of a suit against Mariah Carey and her publisher brought by her brother.

via: Radar Online

Carey’s brother was shut down in his attempt to revive several claims dismissed by the court in his bombshell lawsuit against the pop star.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the entertainer’s sibling Morgan Carey was hit with the bad news last week.

As we previously reported, Morgan sued Mariah over claims she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the book, the singer detailed her rough childhood. She claimed her brother Morgan was violent and sold cocaine. He denied the accusations and accused his sister of ruining his reputation with alleged lies.

Specifically, he disputed he ever got into physical altercations with their parents despite Mariah’s claims.

“It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too,” Mariah wrote about one of Morgan’s alleged fights.

“Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound,” Mariah wrote in another passage.

Morgan denied the incidents ever happened or that he sold drugs.

Mariah argued that the parts of the book her brother took issue with were “true or substantially true.”

The singer said her mother “told me that [Morgan] was dealing drugs, including cocaine.”

In addition, she said a well-known photographer, who was mutual friends with her and her brother, told her that Morgan had provided cocaine to people.

Mariah said a hairstylist also told her the same story.

“I would describe it as inner-circle common knowledge at the time that [Morgan’ was heavily involved in the Manhattan night life scene and that he often was in possession of cocaine and provided it to members of the night life crowd that he associated with,” she wrote.

The pop star demanded the case be dismissed.

Earlier this year, the court dismissed 14 of the 16 claims in Morgan’s lawsuit. He appealed the decision.

Now, an appellate court in New York has denied his attempt to reverse the decision.

The court found Morgan failed to provide any evidence to back up his argument. “Beyond asserting that had the court read the statements in context most of his claims would not have been dismissed, he neither identifies the relevant context, that, in his view, the court overlooked, nor explains how or why consideration of such context would have yielded a contrary result in any particular instance,” the order read.

The case is ongoing.