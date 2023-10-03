‘Suge’ Knight Won’t Testify Against Tupac Murder Suspect Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis, Suggests Cops Have Wrong Man: Report [Video]

Suge Knight is surprised there’s finally an arrest in the murder of Tupac Shakur, and even though he was an eyewitness in the case.

via: NY Post

The notorious rap producer gave TMZ a jailhouse interview Monday about last week’s arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, in Las Vegas on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon for Shakur’s death 27 years ago.

“I’m not going to get on the stand and testify … 1000% I wouldn’t go,” he said. “I wouldn’t testify, none of that s–t.

“At the end of the day … free Keefe D,” he said.

The key witness said he was “surprised” at the arrest of the former gang member, who has repeatedly discussed his apparent knowledge of Shakur’s slaying in books and interviews.

“Nor do I want to see him get arrested,” Knight told TMZ of the suspect who “played on the same football team” as him.

“And whatever the circumstances, if he did have involvement or if he didn’t have involvement in anything … I wouldn’t wish someone going to prison on my worst enemy,” Knight said.

The 58-year-old, who is serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter involving a hit-and-run crash in 2015, also said rejected the longstanding theory that Davis’ late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the shooter.

“There was only two people in the car, and ‘Pac’s not gonna be able to tell the story, I ain’t gonna tell the story,” Knight said.

“But I tell you this: I never had anything bad to say about Orlando … he wasn’t the shooter,” he insisted — again refusing to identify the killer.

Shakur was riding in a BMW driven by Knight on Sept. 7, 1996, when a white Cadillac pulled alongside and its occupants opened fire, hitting the Harlem-raised “How Do You Want It” rapper in the chest.

He was pronounced dead six days later at age 25. Knight, who was only grazed, has never publicly said anything about who the gunman was.

Of the six people involved in the shooting, four were in the shooter’s car. Knight and Davis are the only two still alive, TMZ noted.

On the night of the shooting, Shakur and Knight, Shakur’s fiancee, Kidada Jones, and an entourage arrived in Las Vegas to watch a Mike Tyson heavyweight title fight.

Surveillance video captured Shakur, Knight and their entourage getting into a brawl with members of the South Side Compton Crips — which included Davis and his nephew — in the hotel and casino area, according to reports.

The fight broke out due to Knight’s Blood-affiliated gang, Mob Piru, cops said.

Surveillance footage showed Shakur and Knight kicking and punching Anderson near a bank of elevators, police said. Later that night, the Cadillac crept alongside Knight’s Beemer and shots rang out.