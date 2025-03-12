BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

If you are a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, you have likely heard the term “stud” being used to describe masculine women. However, according to Merriam-Webster, the word originates from Old English “st?d,” which refers to a herd of horses or a place where horses are kept for breeding.

Over time, the term “stud” expanded beyond its initial equine association and took on multiple meanings across different contexts. In animal breeding, it came to denote a male animal, particularly a stallion, maintained specifically for breeding purposes. As language evolved, “stud” gained a colloquial meaning, describing a man perceived as notably virile or sexually active. The word is also used in the construction industry, where it refers to the upright supports placed inside wall framing.

However, in this context, we’re referring to the LGBTQIA+ meaning of the word “stud.” Let’s take a look at the history of the term and how it is used in the lesbian community.

What does “stud” mean to the LGBTQIA+ community?

The term “stud” has become commonly associated with masculine-presenting women within the LGBTQIA+ community. The word was adopted into African American Vernacular English (AAVE) as early as the 1960s. It first appeared in a published work in a Washington University thesis in 1965, which was later referenced in Girls in the Back Room: Looking at the Lesbian Bar (per Tagg Magazine).

Over time, “stud” became a self-identifying label for masculine Black lesbians. According to The Journal of Lesbian Studies, “These identities may also be culturally or ethnically charged: for example, stud (masculine) or stem (androgynous) sub-identities refer to women and nonbinary Black or Latino people.”

The term “masculine of center” is also used as an umbrella term to define masculine-leaning identities. The Warren Wilson Queer Resource Center describes these individuals as “a person who understands themselves as generally more feminine or masculine but doesn’t necessarily identify as a woman or man.” The LGBTQIA+ community has also started using the term “folx,” a variant spelling of “folks,” to be even more inclusive. While “folks” is already gender-neutral, “folx” has been used in certain circles to indicate the inclusion of marginalized groups, like nonbinary and transgender individuals.

Can white lesbians use the term “stud?”

Discussions have sparked online about the appropriation of the “stud” identity by non-Black folk. Members of the Black lesbian community emphasize the importance of respecting this identity, stressing that “stud” is not just a synonym for masculine-presenting lesbians.

“I’m going to repeat that: “stud” is a Black lesbian identity, and it is not for white lesbians to make their own,” Sarah Prager wrote in an op-ed for Tagg Magazine. “The biggest problem is that white lesbians on TikTok are not only appropriating a Black word but also badly imitating Black culture while they do it.”

However, views on the use of the term by non-Black lesbians appear to be split online. “I am a black queer woman, and I don’t think the term “stud” is exclusive to our (black queer) community. I just think non-POC queer women choose terms like “butch” instead,” one person wrote in a Reddit thread. Another added, “I haven’t heard it outside of Black women or Latinas, though, at least not until recently.”

