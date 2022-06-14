Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'So Down' to Play Halsey in a Biopic [Video]

Mille Bobby Brown is ‘down’ to play Halsey in a biopic if she’s ever given the chance.

via People:

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Halsey revealed they think Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brownwould be “great” playing them in biopic, considering their uncanny appearances.

After joking that Fallon should play them in the biopic, the “Closer” singer, 27, said “Millie would be great, but I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Mille … you’ll do it though right?”

They continued with a laugh, “No, Millie would be so great. I mean, it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh, no. We actually just look like sisters.'”

On Tuesday, Brown, 18, shared a snippet of the interview to her Instagram Story and confirmed she was game, writing “sooooo down.”

The topic of a biopic arose when Halsey began discussing their new song “So Good,” which they wrote about their partner Alev Aydin. The singer said they met in 2017 when he was “hired to write a movie about me” and after years of interviews, their friendship grew into love. The biopic was then put on pause because “there’s a conflict of interest” considering he’s a “main character.”

They later opened up about their experience performing at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah in May.

“First of all, it was the craziest bat mitzvah I’ve ever seen in my life,” Halsey told Fallon. “As you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like… I mean, it was like Coachella. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Wow, you guys booked me?’ I was really honored.”

Halsey is currently in the midst of their Love and Power Tour, and a recent stop at New York’s Governor’s Ball Music Festival found the star covering Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).”

We do see the resemblance — we’re just not sure if we need a Halsey biopic.