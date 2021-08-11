Stevie Nicks Canceles 2021 Concerts Due to COVID-19

Stevie Nicks will not play any of her five scheduled concerts this year because of the rapid increase in COVID cases.

The 73-year-old is vaccinated, but she says he age factored in her decision not to perform.

via NYDN:

“At my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021,” Nicks said Tuesday in a statement on Twitter. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks was scheduled to play four shows at five different music festivals. The closest upcoming shows were at Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend. She was also scheduled to play two weekends at Austin City Limits Music Festival in early October, followed by a show at New Orleans Jazz Fest the following weekend.

The shows would have been Nicks’ return to the stage, as she had not performed earlier in 2021. New Orleans Jazz Fest was canceled days before Nicks’ announcement.

In June, U.S. COVID cases hit their lowest numbers since March 2020, but have since spiked as the delta variant spreads rapidly, largely among unvaccinated people.

Better safe than sorry!