Home > NEWS

Stephen A. Smith Alludes to Feeling Guilted Into Voting for Kamala Harris

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Stephen A. Smith is an authority in the sports world, but he has a lot to say about the political climate in the U.S. too. The ESPN pundit was the latest guest of “The Rubin Report,” where he got real about how policies inspired his move from New York to Florida and some of his hot takes on the consequential presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Smith then shared his frustrations with Harris’ campaign and said that he was guilted into voting for Harris instead of Donald Trump.

“When you hear people talking about practical, practical things, and then I saw folks on the left basically trying to guilt me into voting for you, you know, it bothered me,” he admitted. “I might have ended up voting for Kamala Harris because I didn’t like how Trump acts, but what I didn’t do was call him a racist. I didn’t call him a Nazi.”

Advertisement

Smith then went on to say that he’s known Trump for several years and defended some of his actions.

“I knew Trump before he ran for president. We talked on the phone. We talk at basketball games or boxing events,” Smith said. “I knew this man, and so some of the things that were being said about him I knew were not true, and I was saying, ‘Come on y’all, you got to do better than that.’”

The First Take star said he was “misinformed” about not casting his vote for Trump. He also blamed Barack Obama for saying that misogyny was the main reason that Black men didn’t vote for Harris for president. Smith said he was so offended by Obama’s sentiments that he almost switched his vote to Trump.

“I did not vote for Trump but I gotta tell you something, I’m not mad he won,” Smith said.

Advertisement

via: Hot97

Check out the entire video below:

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Oscars Reportedly Respond to Cancellation Report, Critics Choice Awards Moves Again as LA Fires Impact Award Season

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset & His Mother of ‘Robbing’ Her

By: Walker
NEWS

Michelle Obama Is ‘Not One to Pretend for Protocol’s Sake,’ Source Says About Her Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson ‘Secretly Feuding Over Fight to Get Women Paid Same as Men in Hollywood’

By: Walker
NEWS

Torrey Craig’s Ex, Olivia Davis, Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion And Declares She’s “Not Racist”

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy’s Legal Team Claims “Freak-Off” Videos Prove His “Innocence”

By: Walker
NEWS

Justin Baldoni Is Demanding Disney Hold Onto Documents to Support His Claims Ryan Reynolds Used Nicepool to ‘Bully’ Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Sues His Label, Calling Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Defamatory

By: Walker
NEWS

Sofía Vergara Sparks Romance Rumors with Lewis Hamilton

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Withdraws Legal Petition Accusing Spotify and Universal Music of Artificially Inflating Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

By: Walker