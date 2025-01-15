Stephen A. Smith Alludes to Feeling Guilted Into Voting for Kamala Harris

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Stephen A. Smith is an authority in the sports world, but he has a lot to say about the political climate in the U.S. too. The ESPN pundit was the latest guest of “The Rubin Report,” where he got real about how policies inspired his move from New York to Florida and some of his hot takes on the consequential presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Smith then shared his frustrations with Harris’ campaign and said that he was guilted into voting for Harris instead of Donald Trump.

“When you hear people talking about practical, practical things, and then I saw folks on the left basically trying to guilt me into voting for you, you know, it bothered me,” he admitted. “I might have ended up voting for Kamala Harris because I didn’t like how Trump acts, but what I didn’t do was call him a racist. I didn’t call him a Nazi.”

Smith then went on to say that he’s known Trump for several years and defended some of his actions.

“I knew Trump before he ran for president. We talked on the phone. We talk at basketball games or boxing events,” Smith said. “I knew this man, and so some of the things that were being said about him I knew were not true, and I was saying, ‘Come on y’all, you got to do better than that.’”

The First Take star said he was “misinformed” about not casting his vote for Trump. He also blamed Barack Obama for saying that misogyny was the main reason that Black men didn’t vote for Harris for president. Smith said he was so offended by Obama’s sentiments that he almost switched his vote to Trump.

“I did not vote for Trump but I gotta tell you something, I’m not mad he won,” Smith said.

via: Hot97

Check out the entire video below: