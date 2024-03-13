Starz Orders Fourth ‘Power’ Spinoff ‘Origins,’ About the Beginnings of Ghost and Tommy | lovebscott.com

Starz is expanding the “Power” Universe once again with a new prequel spinoff series that will reunite Ghost and Tommy.

via: Variety

The network confirmed Wednesday that it is developing the “Power” prequel series “Origins,” which will follow the beginning story of characters Ghost and Tommy, played in the original “Power” by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora.

Sascha Penn (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) will serve as the executive producer for “Origins,” which comes from Lionsgate TV. (It’s unclear whether it will actually be called “Power Book V: Origins.”)

The first “Power,” which debuted in 2014, starred Hardwick as James St. Patrick, a nightlife entrepreneur who is also a massively successful cocaine distributor known on the streets as “Ghost.” He rules that empore alongside his childhood friend Tommy, played by Sikora.

“Origins” follows the success of “Power Book II: Ghost,” which will debut its Season 4 in 2024, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” currently filming its fourth season in New York, and “Power Book IV: Force,” which is currently shooting Season 3 in Chicago.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz programming president, said in a statement.. “We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

The “Power” series universe is executive produced by original “Power” creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment.