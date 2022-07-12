Starbucks to Close 16 Stores in the U.S. Following Safety Concerns, Will Open New Locations

Starbucks is closing 16 existing locations citing safety concerns. The company announced the closing locations are in Los Angeles; Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C.

“After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions,” a spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

The company continued, “We look forward to continuing to serve these local communities and encourage our customers to visit us at our other stores in these areas, which can be found on the Starbucks App or Starbucks Store Locator.”

The full list of closures, per Insider, is as follows:

Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood, California Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles, California 1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles, California Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood, California Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica, California 2nd & San Pedro, Los Angeles, California 10th & Chestnut, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 4th & Morrison, Portland, Oregon Gateway, Portland, Oregon 23rd & Jackson, Seattle, Washington Roosevelt Square, Seattle, Washington E. Olive Way, Seattle, Washington 505 Union Stn, Seattle, Washington Westlake Center, Seattle, Washington Hwy 99 & Airport Rd, Everett, Washington Union Station Train Concourse, Washington, DC



According to reports, Starbucks’ decision follows incidents regarding drug use by customers and other members of the public in certain locations.