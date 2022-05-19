‘Squid Game’ Creator Says Season 2 Won’t Hit Until Late 2023 or 2024, Now Developing Satire About Series’ Success [Photos]

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said the show’s second season will be released by the end of 2023 or 2024.

via: Complex

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Squid Game creator/director/writer Dong-hyuk said he is currently speaking with Netflix about Season 2 and so far has “three pages worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script.” He remains tight-lipped on the new episodes, but said they’ll arrive, at the very earliest, toward the end of 2023.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” he teased. As far as details for the new episodes, he added that Gi-hun will definitely come back, and the mysterious Front Man could have a larger role this time around. Netflix quietly announced Season 2 in January without indicating when fans could expect the series to return.

“My first focus is to create work that’s really going to provide its audience with an immersive experience,” says Hwang. If his stories leave viewers mulling over ideas and issues, well, that’s all the better. ?: https://t.co/qJBr5JpbDx pic.twitter.com/hPKipkfsOC — Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider (@HWD) May 18, 2022

“Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for Season 2 not being so good,” Hwang Dong-hyuk additionally told Deadline. He has indicated that Halloween 2024 is the latest he hopes to debut Season 2. The South Korean survival series has proven to be a massive success for Netflix, and quickly became the platform’s most-watched show within its first 28 days.

Dong-hyuk’s plate is filling up, as Deadline reports he’s developing a satire based on the success of Squid Game. The project is tentatively titled The Best Show on the Planet, although that’s subject to change since it’s still in the early stages. He said the show will be a comedic reflection on the huge success of Squid Game, which catapulted him and the cast of the show to international stardom overnight.