‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series Based on Hit South Korean Show Coming to Netflix

Netflix is milking ‘Squid Game’ for all it can.

Just days after officially confirming a second season of the smash show, the streaming giant announced a reality series based on the South Korean phenomenon.

Per Variety, Squid Game: The Challenge will see contestants compete in games inspired by the show. While the stakes will indeed be high, they won’t be a matter of life and death.

Instead, a total of 456 contestants will compete for $4.56 million, which Netflix is billing as the largest cash prize in the history of reality TV.

The news was made official by Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria, who while speaking at the Banff World Media Festival, called the new series “the biggest reality competition series ever.’

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,”Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary Series said in a statement. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

People from all over the world are encouraged to apply, as long as they speak English. For more information about the open casting call, potential contestants are encouraged to visit SquidGameCasting.com. At their own risk, of course.

Will you be signing up?