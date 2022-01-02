‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crosses $600 Million After Topping Box Office Again

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a certified box office smash.

via Complex:

The latest entry in the Spider-Man franchise raked in $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday weekend, pushing the film’s domestic total to $609 million, Variety reports. It is the 10th highest-earning domestic release of all-time, and appears poised to surpass Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Avengers, which are currently eighth and ninth, respectively.

The previous domestic high during the pandemic era belongs to fellow MCU property, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which made $224 million.

With $1.37 billion worldwide, No Way Home has already become the top-grossing Sony release ever, and the 12th biggest movie ever. It’s the first film to come out in the midst of the pandemic to eclipse the $1 billion mark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, domestic theater revenue was up by 101 percent, compared to last year, but still fell woefully short of 2019’s earnings by 60 percent.

Sing 2 came in a distant second this weekend, earning $19.6 million, and propelling its overall sum to $89.6 million. The Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man, finished in third with a modest $4.5 million. Most concerning of all the recent releases is The Matrix Resurrections, which fell to the fifth spot after banking a measly $3.8 million.

Subjected to a theatrical-day-and-date release, Resurrections came away with $22.5 million over the course of a five-day opening weekend. Deadline reports the film was watched by 2.8 million smart TV U.S. households during that same span.

We’re sure the Omicron loves the fact that everyone’s rushing out to theaters to watch movies!