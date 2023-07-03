Spice Girls Star Mel B Accuses Ex-husband of Interrogating Their 11-year-old Daughter About Her Ex-BF Eddie Murphy

Mel B and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte are embroiled in a custody battle over their 11-year-old daughter.

via: Radar Online

Mel B has accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of attempting to gain information about her life by interrogating their 11-year-old daughter — including allegedly asking questions about the Spice Girl star’s ex-boyfriend, Eddie Murphy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mel B pleaded with the court to allow her daughter Madison to move from Los Angeles, where she lives with Stephen, to the UK.

Stephen has had most of the custody since Mel was forced to move back to the UK in 2019 after her work visa expired. Madison currently travels from Los Angeles to the UK throughout the year to visit her mother.

Recently, Stephen demanded the court allow him to move from California to Florida for work opportunities. Mel has opposed the move and said their daughter should move overseas with her.

“Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me,” Mel wrote in a declaration.

She added, “The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year.”

In his motion, Stephen accused Mel of acting erratic over the past couple of months. He even accused her of visiting Los Angeles and not making time to see Madison.

In addition, he said Madison’s sister Angel, who Mel had with Eddie Murphy, also didn’t visit when in town.

In Mel’s new motion, she addressed the accusation writing, “Stephen’s response claims that Madison’s sister Angel has been in LA in recent weeks and there have been no attempts made by me or Angel to facilitate contact between the two. Stephen only knows that Angel is in LA because he has been interrogating Madison asking questions about Angel’s whereabouts.”

She added, “There is no other way that Stephen would have known that Angel was in LA. This is entirely inappropriate. Madison informed me that she is upset by Stephen asking her such questions. Specifically, he asks Madison’s questions about me, Angel, her father Eddie Murphy, and Angel’s whereabouts in LA.”

She added, “Madison is with me in Australia right now and during this time she told me that Stephen asks her questions that are making her uncomfortable every time she Facetimes him. Again, this is entirely inappropriate and another reason why I believe it is essential that Madison move to the U.K. and be primarily in my care.”

In regard to her visiting Los Angeles and not seeing Madison, she said her work trip was jam packed for a Super Bowl commercial. “I had filming and work obligations every hour that I was there that I was not sleeping. There was absolutely no opportunity that for me to see Madison,” she explained.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.