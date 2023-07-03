Soulja Boy Catches Break: Judge May Reconsider $235K Awarded To Ex-Girlfriend In Civil Case

A jury awarded $235900 to Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend after she sued him for a 2019 assault and kidnapping.

via: HipHopDX

According to iHeartRadio’s My 104.3FM, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein reportedly said in a post-trial hearing that there was “no evidence presented” regarding Soulja’s income by his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers.

“The court is concerned that, absent at least some evidence on this point, the issue should never have gone to the jury,” the judge’s clerk wrote in an undated minute order, according to the outlet.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 21, and it’s possible that Soulja Boy may not have to pay punitive damages in the matter if the judge rules in his favor.

Last month, Soulja Boy demanded a do-over in the assault and kidnapping case filed by his ex-girlfriend, and claims that the jury in the original trial was engaging in misconduct.

Back in 2020, the “Crank That” rapper was sued by his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers for assault, battery and false imprisonment. The alleged assault and kidnapping occurred at his Malibu home and reportedly lasted for six hours.

Meyers took the stand in the civil trial back in April, and showed the jury photos of her alleged injuries, including three fractured ribs. She also showed texts and DMs allegedly sent to her by Soulja Boy.

The SODMG founder was never criminally charged for the assault, but cops later discovered weapons in his home, which violated his probation. He denied any wrongdoing and blamed a third party for Myers’ injuries.

Later that same month, Soulja (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) was ordered to pay Myers $235,000 when the jury found in her favor.

Court documents showed that the jury awarded Meyers $1,800 for “mental health expenses” and another $234,100 for “physical and mental pain and suffering,” which brought the grand total to $235,900.

Additionally, the jury found that Soulja had engaged in “malice, oppression or fraud.”

But now, Soulja Boy wants a complete do-over in the case.

Part of the reason the rapper-turned-Twitch streamer wants a new trial is because shortly after a jury awarded Myers $235,000, she was awarded an additional $236,000 in “punitive damages,” which is what’s awarded when a defendant is punished for what the court deems is negligence and/or malice on his/her part. In total, the judgment awarded to Myers came close to $500,000.

In response, Soulja’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial on Thursday (June 8), claiming that there were “irregularities in the proceedings of the court, jury or adverse party, or any order of the court or abuse of discretion by which either party was prevented from having a fair trial,” per Radar Online.

But if Soulja Boy does end up not having to pay punitive damages to his ex-girlfriend, the “do-over” issue may be a moot point.