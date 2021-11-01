Southwest Airlines Launches Investigation Into Pilot’s Use of Anti-Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Phrase [Photo + Video]

An internal investigation has been announced by Southwest Airlines after a pilot was heard using the conservative phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” in a greeting to passengers.

via: New York Post

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the airline said in a statement Sunday.

We know many of you have heard about recent statements that may have been made on a Southwest flight, and we wanted you to hear directly from us. pic.twitter.com/CYh0MugYxd — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 31, 2021

The phrase is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a “F–k Joe Biden” chant that erupted at a NASCAR race in Talladega earlier this year.

The chant at the NASCAR race was misheard by a reporter as “Let’s go Brandon” and the phrase has since been repeated by ardent Biden critics.

The pilot’s quip was caught toward the end of a flight from Houston to Albuquerque.

The airline will be internally investigating the incident and those involved, it said Sunday

“Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable.

“Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encouraged divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight.”

Southwest canceled thousands of flights earlier this month, which many believe to be caused by the airline’s pilots protesting President Biden’s impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors.

On Oct. 27, a federal judge rejected the pilot union’s attempt to block the company from imposing a mandate.

