Southern University Cheerleader Dies After Posting Suicide Note On Instagram [Photo]

HBCU Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana is mourning the tragic death of 19-year-old Arlana Miller after she posted her final goodbye to friends and family on her Instagram account Wednesday.

via: BET

According to NBC News, Miller is a Texas native and was a member of the school’s cheerleading team. The HBCU’s president has since spoken out about the tragedy.

“Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller, a freshman who was majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus,” President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in a statement Thursday (May 5).

Jaguar Nation, We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader. We ask for your prayers, love, and support. Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends. We love you Arlana ?? #ForeverJag Grief counseling is available. pic.twitter.com/aRN5ezz0ih — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) May 5, 2022

The school did not reveal how Miller died.

“On May 4, 2022, at approximately 9PM, Southern University Athletic Department was notified of a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement,” the statement added.

In the final Instagram post, which has since been removed from the social media platform, Miller talked about death and her history with suicidal thoughts. She also referenced struggles with school, the COVID-19 pandemic and tearing her ACL.

Southern and the school’s athletic department announced that counseling is available for all students and student-athletes to help cope with the tragic news.

“We ask for your prayers, love and support. Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends. We love you Arlana #ForeverJag,” athletic director Roman Banks and the school’s athletic department said in the statement, according to NBC News.

Out of respect for the family, we did not post the suicide note. We want to send our condolences to Arlana’s family and friends.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or suicidal urges, or affected by any details of this story, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741; En Español 888-628-9454; The Trevor Project for the LGBTQ+ community at 866-488-7386.