Sounds About White: Amy Robach Reportedly Walked Away from ABC with a Better Deal Than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has reportedly gotten a much better settlement package from ABC in the wake of her and TJ Holmes network-rocking affair scandal.

via Page Six:

Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].”

Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower profile there, came on board in 2014.

She also pulled double duty, cohosting “GMA3” with Holmes, and also appearing on news magazine “20/20” — a role sources told us she “worked really hard to get.”

Our second source told us it’s likely that the duo just got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts and little, if anything, more. But they said, “It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace.”

And even though we’re told the anchors are satisfied with their final payday from ABC, sources close to both are still scratching their heads and asking: “Was it worth it?”

Meanwhile, the pair, who have been celebrating their newfound free time by frolicking around Los Angeles, are now “back in New York, laying low,” the first source says.

Reps did not comment.

Robach celebrated her 50th birthday on Feb. 6, and Holmes was spotted out buying luxury jewels including a $650 ring from Tiffany & Co., presumably a present for her big day.

Coincidentally, Robach’s milestone birthday would’ve been the 13th anniversary of her marriage to “Melrose Place” heartthrob Andrew Shue, now her ex who “wants no part of their mess,” a source previously told us.

This doesn’t surprise us one bit.