Soulja Boy Threatens to Shoot Blueface Amid Beef: 'Let's Meet Up and Die' [Video]

Soulja Boy and Blueface are still at it and now the former is making threats.

via Complex:

The two rappers have been at each other’s throats ever since Blueface boldly claimed he could “outperform anybody hit-for-hit” when asked if he could best Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle. In an escalation of their beef, Soulja Boy has asked Blueface to meet him in person.

“All that Internet shit, playing back and forth,” Soulja said during a recent Instagram Live session. “Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out.”

In a response, Blueface quote-tweeted a video of the moment and suggested he wasn’t too bothered. “Him stomach hurting,” he wrote.

When Blueface suggested he was better than Soulja Boy, the rapper laughed off the moment and indicated Blueface is a one-hit-wonder. “You gon’ perform bust down ‘Thotiana’ five times in a row? Cut it out n***a,” he said. “Don’t make me go into the vault and start pulling shit out with Bow Wow and shit. N***a what? … I get to pullin’ out shit with Yo Gotti. I get to pulling out shit with [The Game]. You know how many songs I got, buddy? I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled. What the fuck?”

After that, Blueface claimed he hooked up with the mother of Soulja Boy’s child, which led to her filing a defamation lawsuit against him. More recently, in a since-deleted tweet, Soulja called Blueface “a dead man walking.”

This all needs to stop.

