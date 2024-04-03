Soulja Boy Rushes to Court After Ex-GF Demands $10 Million Over Alleged Assault That Led to Miscarriage | lovebscott.com

Soulja Boy is being sued for sexual battery and domestic abuse by an anonymous ex-girlfriend who claims his behavior caused her to miscarry.

via: Radar Online

Soulja told a judge he was too busy touring to be aware of movements in his ex-girlfriend’s shocking lawsuit — and pleaded for more time to respond.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Soulja said he was unaware the court had issued sanctions over his failure to appear at a deposition in the case.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the rapper was sued by his ex-girlfriend, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe in the suit, over an alleged assault in 2015.

In the lawsuit, filed in 2021, Doe said Soulja beat her multiple times during their years long relationship.

The exes first started dating in 2007 and were on-again, off-again until mid-2019 — when Doe said she decided to leave.

Doe said the 2015 incident happened at the home they lived together. She said the entertainer lost it following a “simple conversation.” She said Soulja became “irate and violent.”

“During their conversation, [Way] began to punch [Doe] in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet,” according to the original filing, claiming he allegedly continued to kick her all over and struck her stomach.

“Soon thereafter, [Doe] suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit accused Soulja of assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

As we first reported, this month, Doe revealed the number of damages she wants Soulja to pay. She requested $5 million for her pain and suffering and another $5 million for emotional distress.

The court recently threw out Soulja’s answer to the lawsuit due to him failing to appear for his deposition despite being ordered.

Doe told the court Soulja had stopped communicating with her counsel after his lawyer dropped out of the case last year. The judge ruled that Doe could seek a default judgment against Soulja but allowed the rapper time to show up to court.

Now, in his new motion, filed by a new lawyer, Soulja claimed he was unaware of the recent developments in the case and found out in the news. He said he was unrepresented for a year and touring in the United States and Internationally.

Soulja said he had been interviewing lawyers after his last one dropped out. He said he hired his new lawyer last month.

He argued he was not properly served with notice of the court hearings. The judge has yet to rule on Soulja’s plea to allow him to continue to fight the case.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Soulja was ordered to pay his ex Kayla Myers a 6-figure sum in a separate lawsuit over an alleged assault at a 2019 house party. He denied the accusations.

In 2021, a second Jane Doe sued Soulja over alleged sexual abuse.

In 2021, another Jane Doe took legal action against Way, stating in court docs that she worked as his personal assistant before they began a consensual relationship that she claimed took a scary turn.

At the time, a rep for the rapper said, “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is nonsense!!!”

The case is headed to trial in July.