Sophia Loren Hospitalized, Has Surgery After Breaking Bones in Home Fall

Italian actress Sophia Loren has been hospitalized after suffering broken bones from a fall inside her home.

via EW:

The 89-year-old Oscar winner fell Sunday at her house near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, breaking both her hip and thigh, her agent told the Associated Press.

Loren was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery that went “very well,” her associate told the outlet, and she’s now recovering.

A representative for Loren did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Loren celebrated her 89th birthday on Sept. 20, and was scheduled this week to make an appearance at an Italian restaurant named after her, though AP indicated that she was forced to cancel the event in the wake of her fall.

Though Loren rose to prominence decades ago as the star of films like Two Women — which won her an Academy Award — and Marriage Italian Style, she’s largely stepped back from bigger productions later in life. She ultimately made her grand return to feature-length cinema in Netflix’s 2020 drama TheLife Ahead, which received an Oscar nod for Best Original Song at the 2021 ceremony.

Prior to Life Ahead’s release, Loren hadn’t appeared in a major movie in a significant capacity since the 2009 musical Nine.

We wish her the best in her recovery.