Solange's Son Julez Put on Blast by Woman Claiming He Impregnated Her -- Read the Alleged Text Messages [Photos]

Is Solange about to be a grandmother?

A woman is claiming to be carrying Julez Smith’s baby — and is sharing receipts.

In a string of now-deleted screenshots, the woman and a man she says is Solange’s son Julez can be seen going back and forth about having unprotected sex and Plan B.

During the conversation, she says she’s not taking a Plan B if they have unprotected sex — and it appears they did it anyway.

As for why she’s going public, she says she doesn’t need money or clout but doesn’t want Julez to “get away with it.”

Take a look at the mess below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)