Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Arrested in Connection to Missing Woman Believed to be Dead

Singer Kirk Franklin’s son, Kerrion, is being held in a Los Angeles County jail without bond after being taken into custody on Sunday.

via Radar Online:

According to court records obtained by Radar, 33-year-old Kerrion Rashad Franklin was arrested at 7:36 AM after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police. He was booked into jail at 10:28 AM

The court records show he is being held without the option to bail out. He was assigned a permanent housing location in the jail.

Franklin’s son has a court date set for this week where he will go before a judge.

Alleged details of what happened have been making the rounds on social media. Larry Reid Live says they spoke to Kerrion from jail who said he was “wrongfully arrested and stopped because of his taillight.”

Kerrion claims he can’t get out of jail until Tuesday — which is when his next hearing is. He told the head of the outlet that the police allegedly found a gun in the car.

The Zeus television star allegedly told the host that he was also charged with resisting arrest — which he denied. Kerrion reportedly has to be extradited back to Texas to deal with a separate case.

According to the report, Kerrion told police that the gun they found didn’t belong to him. It was also discovered that the car he was driving also did not belong to him. The car is said to belong to a woman who has been reported missing and is believed to have been murdered.

