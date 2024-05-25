Sofia Richie Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Husband Elliot Grainge: 'Best Day of My Life' | lovebscott.com

Sofia Richie is a mom!

The 25-year-old just welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, she confirmed on social media.

Alongside a sweet photo of the couple’s newborn feet, in addition to their baby’s name and date of birth, Sophia simply wrote, “Best day of my life.”

Sofia—who tied the knot with the music exec in April 2023—announced in January that she was expecting a baby girl with a maternity photo shoot in Vogue.

“She’s growing pretty fast,” she told the publication in an interview published Jan. 25, while posting a series of snapshots that showed off her baby bump.

And that’s not the only detail the model—daughter to Lionel Richie and ex-wife Diane Alexander—shared about her pregnancy at the time. She also reflected on all the changes she had experienced since becoming an expectant mother.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” Sofia explained. “And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion—there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”

As for finding out they’d be having a daughter? Sofia couldn’t have been more excited during her and Elliot’s backyard sex reveal, which she shared with fans on TikTok. In fact, in the Jan. 28 clip, the Nudestix beauty director screamed with joy and clapped enthusiastically when the record label founder, 30, fired a cannon that released pink confetti.

Captioning the video, Sofia quipped, “Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream.”

And Sofia’s parents, as well as Elliot’s dad and stepmom—Lucian Grainge and Caroline Grainge—were equally as thrilled about the news.

“We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us,” Sofia recalled to Vogue. “I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week.”

When Sofia finally opened the present, it was a welcome surprise. “Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it],” she continued. “That’s how we told all of our parents.”

Sofia and Elliot first sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2021, though the couple—whose dads are longtime friends—have known each other since they were kids. The following year the love birds announced their engagement and eventually went on to document their star-studded April 2023 wedding ceremony in the South of France for Vogue.

via: E!Online