Social Media Reacts To Fizz’s Public Apology To Omarion Over Relationship With Apryl Jones [Photos + Video]

There was friction within the members of B2K in the past few years. While the early 2000s boyband were attempting to make a triumphant return to the stage to bank off of nostalgia, Lil Fizz and Omarion had their own issues to sort through. Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, who shares a child with Omarion. As you could imagine, things got a little bit awkward.

via: Hot97

Fizz has finally apologized to Omarion for dating the mother of his children and his former fianceé, Apryl Jones.

Omarion was joined on stage at The Millennium Tour, by Fizz and their other B2K bandmate RazB when the apology was made.

“I want to sit here, humbly and sincerely apologize for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family,” Fizz said.

Well this is different. #LilFizz publicly apologized to #Omarion live on stage in front of thousands of people during the #MillenniumTour for smashing his baby mama ! Fellas would y’all accept an apology from your homie who smashed ya baby mama? pic.twitter.com/CGaUFs3nO1 — Tea With Tia ?? (@_TeaWithTia) October 2, 2021

Fans quickly shared their mixed reactions to the apology and shared their thoughts about it. See what they had to say below.

Not Lil Fizz interrupting Omarion’s set to apologize after all this time…. Bye asf. — Alexis Ray Parker™? (@TheRealARP_) October 2, 2021

whyyy would lil fizz apologize to omarion on stage in front of all them ppl like that knowing damnnnn well you cant unfuck apryl ? — NiNi (@SheAVirgo1) October 2, 2021

Lil Fizz’s well running dry; because he publicly apologized to Omarion after all the clownery he was doing with Apryl the last couple of years. They must’ve broken up and he tryna get back on the Millennium Tour with B2K. — Make Gratitude; Your Attitude! (@dajoker36) October 2, 2021

Lil fizz apologizing to Omarion was growth. He knows that he shouldn’t have dated his friend baby mama in the first place. — Debra Bamidele ?? (@Debrabamidele) October 2, 2021

Lil fizz apologized to Omarion on stage that’s big — Porter The DJ (@GerryPorter419) October 2, 2021

Back in 2019, Fizz and Apryl confirmed their relationship after it became a storyline in season six of Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood. Fans were first introduced to Apryl as Omarion’s girlfriend in the first season of LHHH. The two of them shared two children together.

The two hugged it out on stage in front of the crowd, so it seems that all is good between the two now.