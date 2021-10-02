  1. Home
Social Media Reacts To Fizz’s Public Apology To Omarion Over Relationship With Apryl Jones [Photos + Video]

October 02, 2021 9:10 AM PST

There was friction within the members of B2K in the past few years. While the early 2000s boyband were attempting to make a triumphant return to the stage to bank off of nostalgia, Lil Fizz and Omarion had their own issues to sort through. Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, who shares a child with Omarion. As you could imagine, things got a little bit awkward.

via: Hot97

Fizz has finally apologized to Omarion for dating the mother of his children and his former fianceé, Apryl Jones.

Omarion was joined on stage at The Millennium Tour, by Fizz and their other B2K bandmate RazB when the apology was made.

“I want to sit here, humbly and sincerely apologize for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family,” Fizz said.

Fans quickly shared their mixed reactions to the apology and shared their thoughts about it. See what they had to say below.

Back in 2019, Fizz and Apryl confirmed their relationship after it became a storyline in season six of Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood. Fans were first introduced to Apryl as Omarion’s girlfriend in the first season of LHHH. The two of them shared two children together.

The two hugged it out on stage in front of the crowd, so it seems that all is good between the two now.

