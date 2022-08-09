So Sad: Mom Allegedly Stabs 4-Year-Old Daughter to Death Before Posting Video to Social Media Saying She's 'Done'

A New Orleans mother is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and then posting a video to social media

via People:

Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was arrested for second-degree murder in the death of her daughter.

She is also facing attempted murder in the stabbing and wounding of her two-year-old son.

“Officers responded to a call of a stabbing and upon their arrival, officers learned that a 2-year-old male and a 4-year-old female sustained stab wounds to their bodies,” the New Orleans police said in a press release.

Both were taken to the hospital where the girl died. The boy is in critical condition, police said.

The attack occurred around 11 a.m. on. Sunday.

NOLA.com reported that Pedescleaux posted ‘on social media, stating, “I’m done. My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life.”

Police said “the preliminary investigation indicates that this incident is guardian related in nature.”

According to the NOLA.com, the children’s father sued for joint custody in April, stating in court records that Pedescleaux was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids.”

Tragic.