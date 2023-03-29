‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Says Jay-Z Helped Him Get His Green Card [Video]

Fans of Snowfall may have Jay-Z to thank for lead actor Damson Idris’ ability to work on the crime drama.

via: Billboard

The British actor recently sat down with Complex as the publication’s latest cover star to discuss myriad topics, including how Jay-Z helped him land his green card.

“Hov didn’t offer that up. I had to ask him,” Idris shared when asked if the rumor was true. “But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know. Like, genuinely I should tell everyone this right now: If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say thank you and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture, but of everything.”

Jay-Z has a history of being of great help to his friends and peers in the industry, including Meek Mill and Lil Wayne. When the Philly rapper was imprisoned in 2017 for violating his probation, Jay-Z not only wrote a New York Times op-ed calling out the justice system, but according to Meek, quietly spent millions of dollars on his legal fees as well.

“Jay-Z is actually responsible for some of my legal fees, which I thought was the dopest in the world because it was some millions of dollars,” Meek revealed in a 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club. “I don’t even think I could have afforded it.”

Elsewhere in Idris’s interview with Complex, he shed light on his friendship with Tyler, the Creator. “He’s a great guy. He’s hilarious,” Idris gushed. “You’ll introduce Tyler to someone important, and randomly, he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, me and Damson take bubble baths together, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. No, we don’t.’ He’s just like that.”

