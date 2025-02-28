Snoop Dogg’s Claims He Only Made $45K Off A Billion Spotify Streams

BY: Walker Published 34 seconds ago

Snoop Dogg has officially denounced Spotify as he teams up with a new streaming service to release his music.

On Thursday, Snoop Dogg was named the face of Tune.FM as the platform expanded into the Web3 market. Speaking with Billboard, he didn’t mince words: “I don’t f*** with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM.” His latest track, Spaceship Party, marks the beginning of this new partnership, with plans to bring his full catalog to the platform.

It’s unclear how this move will impact his recent deal with Gamma Media. Snoop first connected with Tune.FM founder and CEO Andrew Antar at the Crypto Ball, an event that stirred controversy due to his appearance ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Despite criticism, that meeting led to the deal now making headlines.

Snoop has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with Spotify’s payouts, revealing he received just $45,000 for one billion streams. He’s also taken shots at former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight, fueling speculation that jealousy still lingers over the iconic label. With Snoop now in control of Death Row’s catalog, its music appears headed to Tune.FM.

In response, Spotify pushed back on Snoop’s claims. A spokesperson told TMZ Hip Hop, “We can’t speak to Web3 endorsement deals, but $45K for a billion streams? A billion streams on Spotify generates millions for rights holders. It’s unfortunate that payments didn’t make it to Snoop.” They added, “Snoop’s a legend, and now that he owns Death Row Records, hopefully he’s seeing more of that money.”

Snoop and Antar finalized their deal earlier today, signaling a potential exclusive partnership. To mark the occasion, he dropped a new track—but not on Spotify.

His frustration with the streaming giant isn’t new. Back in December 2023, he publicly blasted the platform after receiving a billion-streams award, only to learn his payout was far lower than expected.

According to Spotify, the money was there—someone else just collected it.

