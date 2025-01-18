Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy Ignite Controversy Performing at Trump’s ‘Crypto Ball’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 45 minutes ago

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy took the stage at the sold-out Crypto Ball to perform for the audience on Friday night. The rappers have come under the public, especially the Black community’s scrutiny after performing at an event that celebrates Donald Trump’s victory in the elections last year despite speaking negatively about him in the past.

The Crypto Ball is a fancy black-tie event organized by David Sacks, which is a big name in the crypto world. Recently, he was given the title of “AI and Crypto Czar” by President-elect Trump.

Although it was initially reported that Dogg would perform alone, but new pictures and videos from last night’s event shows that Ross and Boy have also joined him on the stage.

Advertisement

And now, the trio is facing backlash, with many social media users seeing their performance as a sign of support for Trump.

?BREAKING: Rap icon Rick Ross is currently performing on stage at a Trump Inaugural Ball in DC! 2 DAYS UNTIL THE GOLDEN AGE!? pic.twitter.com/iH7XivfDe5 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 18, 2025

? NOW: Snoop Dogg has taken the stage at a Trump Inaugural Ball in DC Talk about UNITY ?? pic.twitter.com/UhsYmtUIRI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2025

Advertisement

In 2016 Snoop publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency. After Trump’s victory, he called out Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration, labelling them as “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.”

However, ever since Trump granted clemency to Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, Snoop publicly thanked the president for the gesture, and his criticism of the former president mellowed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rick Ross spoke against Trump in 2021 in an interview with Club Shay Shay, explaining his lyrics “I’m happy that Donald Trump became the president / Because we gotta destroy it, before we elevate”. Ross elaborated that people need to realise how bad Trump’s presidency was to appreciate Obama, the first black president of the US. He also revealed that Trump had his album Black Dollar “pulled from the shelves at Walmart” because the rapper referenced him in a song