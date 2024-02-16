Snoop Dogg Mourns the Death of His Younger Brother | lovebscott.com

Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his younger brother.

via Page Six:

Bing Worthington died at the age of 44, the “Gin and Juice” rapper revealed Friday via several Instagram tributes.

The first image Snoop — born Calvin Broadus Jr. — shared showed him smiling with Bing and their nephew, Rollin Carter. “??????,” he simply captioned the post.

A second post included a video of Snoop and Worthington spending time with their family, including their older brother Jerry Wesley Carter, in a cemetery. “@badabing33 always made us laugh ???? u bac with moms,” he penned.

Their mom, Beverly Tate, died in October 2021 at the age of 70. Worthington could be seen presenting her with a birthday cake in one of the photos he shared.

The musician, 52, also shared a family photo in which everyone was smiling and laughing; another picture showed the pair posing as Worthington threw up a peace sign.

“Until we meet again ????????,” he captioned the final tribute.

Worthingon’s cause of death remains unknown. Sgt. Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to NBC News there will be a toxicology and autopsy report.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately reply to Page Six’s request for comment, nor did the star’s representative.

Worthington and Snoop were extremely close and the Grammy-nominated artist even included him in several aspects of his businesses.

RIP.

