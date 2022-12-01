Snoop Dogg and His Family Star in New SKIMS Holiday Campaign [Photos]

SKIMS is showing off their new Holiday 2022 campaign with a super cute campaign featuring legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Three generations of Snoop’s family have come together to be photographed for the first time while showing off SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection.

Snoop stars alongside his wife Shantee Broadus and three children; Cordell Broadus & his kids Lunda and Journey; Cori Broadus & fiancé Wayne Deuce; and Corde Broadus & his kids Zion, Sky, and Elleven.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

We love to see it! The SKIMS Holiday Campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and his family launches today, December 1st, on Skims.com.

