Snoop Dogg Drops His First Collection With Skechers: ‘These Shoes Are for Everyone’

Snoop Dogg has his sights set on conquering the footwear industry with a new multi-year partnership with the new Snoop Dogg x Skechers collection.

via: Billboard

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers Collection is comprised of nostalgic “OG” and remixed designs with nods to the Uncle Snoop’s signature style and his name on every shoe.

The collection, which dropped on Tuesday (Aug. 1), features slip-ins and lace-up sneakers priced from $100 to $125. Shoes in the collection range from sizes 3.5 up to 14.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop said in a statement. “Step yo’ shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

Snoop was hands on in the process working closely with Skechers’ design team to bring the collection to life.

“We were already working with Snoop on the co-branded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year,” noted Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership.”

The sneaker drop coincides with hip-hop’s 50th birthday, which will be celebrated on Aug. 11. In celebration of hip-hop’s golden anniversary, Snoop, Run DMC and more are slated to headline the Hip-Hop 50 concert at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11.

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers: The OG Capsule Collection is available at Skechers.com and Skechers retails stores.