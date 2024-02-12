Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Launch Canned Cocktails 'Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop' | lovebscott.com

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are have joined forces for a new alcoholic beverage inspired by Snoop’s 1994 single “Gin and Juice.”

via Complex:

As announced in a press release on Monday, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop is a canned beverage of premium gin-based cocktails that comes in four flavors: Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot.

The drink is the first launch from Snoop and Dre’s new premium spirits company, with more products expected to be announced in the future. Gin & Juice will be distributed nationally through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, and have begun rolling out nationwide.

“Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We’re shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target.”

Snoop added, “Look where we’re at in our careers. Look at our age and look at what we’ve done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together? A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can’t talk to each other, can’t hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love.”

