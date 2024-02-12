Alicia Keys' Off-Key Opening Note Has Been Pitch-Corrected in Super Bowl Halftime Show YouTube Upload [Video] | lovebscott.com

Alicia Keys got off to an audibly rocky start as she joined Usher for his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, but thanks to modern technology the vocal hiccup will (hopefully) soon be a thing of the past.

The bad note seems to have been pitch-corrected in the YouTube and Apple Music uploads of the performance.

via THR:

In the opening note of the song, many fans heard Keys’ voice crack. Clips of the vocal stumble spread across the internet, but many later noticed it was missing from the official recording of the performance later uploaded to YouTube.

Online, many fans presented evidence of the change with side-by-side edits of the live show and pitch-corrected recording.

Reps for Keys and the NFL did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for comment.

Keys’ husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, defended his wife on Monday, writing that fans are “talking about the wrong damn thing !!!”

“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” he said. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

After “If I Ain’t Got You,” Keys stayed onstage to perform her and Usher’s 2004 single, “My Boo.” Later in the show, stars Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, H.E.R., Lil Jon and Ludacris took turns joining Usher onstage.

See the correction via the side-by-side below.

Last night Alicia Keys’s voice cracked (first video), and fascinatingly, the official NFL YouTube channel appears to be attempting to erase that little moment, having edited it out in their upload (second video). pic.twitter.com/EM4k8rWT8c — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) February 12, 2024