Snoop Dogg Asks For Prayers From Friends and Family for His Mother: ‘I Need All My Prayer Warriors’ [Photos + Video]

Snoop Dogg is asking fans to send their positive thoughts and prayers to his mother, Beverly Tate. On Friday (May 7) the 49-year-old rapper shared a picture of his mom on Instagram and asked for help from all “prayer warriors.”

via: Complex

“I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you,” Snoop wrote. Snoop paired this plea with another post showing him kissing his mother on the cheek.

“A mother’s love is precious,” he wrote.

Snoop has not disclosed the issues that are plaguing his mother and family. Yet, he and his mother have a close relationship that he often shares with fans.

He even claimed that she was the reason he decided to apologize to Gayle King after ripping into the reporter for her comments about Kobe Bryant.

“She didn’t say I was wrong she just said, ‘You know I raised you better than that. You’re a representation of us. Every woman that ever crossed your life, you’re a representation of that’ – so I got it,” Snoop said when talking about the incident during his appearance on Facebook’s Red Table Talk.

Sending prayers to Ms. Beverly Tate.