BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

It’s a new year, new you — summer bodies are officially loading! But how many of us always want something sweet after a meal? It’s ok. We all get those sugar cravings, and reaching for candy is easy but not the healthiest option. The good news? You can satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your health goals. These snacks to eat instead of candy hit the sweet spot and bring more to the table — nutritionally speaking!

Why Smart Snacking Matters

Candy provides a quick sugar rush, but the crash that follows after isn’t worth it. Additionally, candy lacks the nutrients your body needs. Instead of empty calories, look for snacks that deliver sweetness and nutrition. Furthermore, when you reach for a snack that tastes great and fuels your body, you feel satisfied longer. That’s the key to making smarter choices without feeling deprived. Luckily, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor.

Here are seven snacks to eat instead of candy that you will actually love!

1. Dark Chocolate-Covered Banana Slices

Bananas are naturally sweet, and pairing them with dark chocolate adds richness. Slice a banana, dip it in melted dark chocolate, and freeze for a satisfying treat. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants, and bananas provide potassium. It’s a win-win snack you’ll love. And for a little extra razzle-dazzle, sprinkle flaky sea salt.

2. Apple Nachos

Slice a crisp apple into thin rounds and layer them like nachos. Drizzle almond butter (or favorite nut butter) on top, sprinkle with cinnamon, and add a handful of mini dark chocolate chips. This snack delivers fiber, healthy fats, and just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for more.

3. Frozen Grapes

If you’ve never tried frozen grapes, you’re missing out. They’re sweet, refreshing, and surprisingly addictive. Grapes are high in antioxidants and low in calories, making them a guilt-free snack to eat instead of candy. Pop them in the freezer for a few hours, and enjoy!

4. Peanut Butter Stuffed Dates

Dates are nature’s candy because of their natural sweetness. Slice them open, remove the pits, and stuff them with peanut butter. For extra crunch, add a sprinkle of crushed nuts. This snack satisfies your sweet and salty cravings in one bite.

5. Homemade Energy Bites

Skip the packaged snacks and make your own energy bites at home. Combine oats, honey, peanut butter, and a sprinkle of mini chocolate chips or shredded coconut. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and refrigerate. They’re chewy, sweet, and packed with energy-boosting ingredients.

6. Coconut-Dipped Strawberries

Valentine’s Day is approaching, so here is a healthy twist to a Lover’s Day classic. Dip fresh strawberries in melted dark chocolate, and roll them in shredded coconut. This snack feels fancy but takes only minutes to make. Strawberries contain vitamin C, and coconut adds a tropical twist without extra sugar.

7. Cinnamon-Roasted Chickpeas

Transform chickpeas into a crunchy, sweet snack by roasting them. Drain a can of chickpeas and toss with maple syrup (or honey), cinnamon, and vanilla. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast until crispy. Chickpeas provide protein and fiber, making this snack both satisfying and nutritious.

Swapping candy for healthier snacks doesn’t mean giving up sweets. It’s about finding alternatives that taste great and fuel your body. Keep these snacks on hand to make better choices easy. When you choose snacks to eat instead of candy, you’re investing in your health without giving up the flavors you love. Try these six ideas and discover your new go-to treats. Your sweet tooth will thank you!

What is one of your favorite snacks to eat instead of candy? Comment below!

