5 Delicious Snacks Perfect for Picnic Outings That Are Light & Convenient

BY: Ashley Blackwell

Published 4 hours ago

SOURCE: Taryn Elliott/Pexels

Fall is here! It’s time to whip out those blankets and head to the park. While autumn allergies aren’t always the best, enjoying outdoor festivities with lovers or loved ones can be a blast. We’re highlighting a few snacks perfect for picnic outings that’ll make fun in the sun all the more worth it!

When was the last time you hit up an old friend or went on a nice date in the comfort of nature? Forget the fancy restaurants or high-end trips to the bar. Even if you’re alone, there’s nothing quite like grabbing a bite to eat and indulging in it under the clear, blue skies.

There are many ways to easily and effectively pack a tasty lunch for a day out on the lawn. But first, let’s get into some essentials for successfully planning the activity.

SOURCE: Subodh Bajpai/Pexels
  • Proper transport for food/drinks: Invest in a spacious picnic basket to carry treats and beverages for the occasion. If you’re bringing anything homemade, we strongly recommend utilizing ziplock bags and mini Tupperware dishes to keep things isolated and fresh throughout the event. This eliminates the possibility of sogginess and maintains the initial temperature. Don’t forget the utensils!
  • Insect repellant: Picnics are aesthetically pleasing, but the bugs aren’t. We’d all love it if we could rest on the grass ant, fly, or mosquito-free, but that’s not the case. Pack a travel-size bottle of spray to keep the unpleasant creatures away, and watch how much more smoothly things will go.
  • Blanket(s): The ground could get uncomfortable after a while, prompting you or the accompanying individual(s) to end things prematurely. To ensure that this doesn’t happen, take around 2-3 blankets with you that are thicker than most and provide a great amount of plush. Don’t be afraid to grab some pillows for an even cozier effect!
  • Portable Table: Some items won’t efficiently sit on top of grass. Avoid things tumbling over by purchasing a mini picnic table that you can use if products like wine, trays, or even your plates need to go on.

Snacks Perfect for Picnic Outings to Consider When Planning Your Next One

1. Yogurt Cup

snacks perfect for picnic outings
SOURCE: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Pexels

Yogurt is a yummy and refreshing option we couldn’t help but lead this list with. As warmer weather fluctuates, less hearty eats are crucial if you’re going to be in the heat for a prolonged time. The raging humidity paired with foods high in not-so-healthy ingredients may upset your insides. Throw in some oats for (additional) berries to your favorite cup of this delightful item. Your stomach will thank you for it.

2. Pudding

SOURCE: RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

Pudding is truly an underrated goodie. If stuffed with the right nutrients, it can be a great replacement for harsher dairy choices. You could make your own straight from home. Add in some nuts for extra flavor and benefits. Implementing almond milk as the base is also a great idea. Let it sit in the fridge until you’re out the door and ready to go!

3. Fruit Smoothie

snacks perfect for picnic outings
SOURCE: Mike Jones/Pexels

Sipping on a delectable fruit smoothie surrounded by a fresh breeze is on everyone’s bingo card this year and the ones that follow! Snag a ready-made bottle from the store, or go an even better route by mixing up your own concoction using Greek yogurt. Cut up some berries and bananas, pour them into the blender, and work your magic! These could be packaged in drinking containers with closed lids.

4. Avocado Dip

SOURCE: RDNE Stock Project/Pexels    

If you haven’t tried switching the cream cheese out for Greek yogurt in your avocado dip, you’re missing out. This quick snack item should be in everyone’s picnic basket. Avocado dip is good to eat with everything from tortilla chips and celery to pretzels and even pickled asparagus.

5. Casserole

SOURCE: Anastasia Belousova/Pexels

Casserole dishes are ideal baked goods for picnics. They’re inexpensive to make and not hard to transport. Assuming you’d like to shy away from anything too heavy on the stomach (as discussed above), we suggest vegan-friendly casseroles such as wild rice mushroom, which contains soymilk.

Which of these will you try? Comment below!

