Slim 400’s Death Investigated as Gang-Related Amid Bloods Turf War

The fatal shooting of rapper Slim 400 is now being investigated as “gang-related retaliation.”

According to reports, the Inglewood Police Department is bracing for a turf war as “things have really ramped up between the Bloods and the Crips, so tensions are already high.”

via NYP:

The 33-year-old rising West Coast hip-hop artist — real name Vincent Cohran — was gunned down Wednesday just before 8 p.m. in Inglewood city.

Although they don’t believe the Compton-raised rapper’s death was a targeted hit, law enforcement officials told TMZ they still think the shooting was gang-related — which almost always means revenge.

Sources told outlet “they believe Slim happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and his alleged ties to the Bloods didn’t help.”

Disturbing video of deadly encounter, authenticated by authorities, captures a suspect walking up a driveway — gun in hand — to approach the driver’s side of the rapper’s vehicle. A flash is seen and the sound of a gun popping is heard.

Shots continued to ring out as Slim 400 exited the vehicle and moved into the street the the shooter before collapsing.

Paramedics treated him on site before the LA County Fire Department transported him for “emergency traumatic care” at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center — where he was pronounced dead, the Los Angeles Times confirmed.

Gang violence has taken too many of our young Black men. It’s really unfortunate.