Ciara Twerks Topless with a Bottle of Rum on Her Head While Doing the 'Balance Challenge' [Video]

Ciara is out here making sure everyone knows that she’s still got it — in the name of rum!

via People:

The “Dance Like We’re Making Love” singer, 36, took to Instagram on Thursday to take on the “balance challenge,” and to say that she totally aced it may be an understatement.

In the nearly 40-second video, which was also posted to her TikTok account, Ciara is seen wearing a bright orange sarong and shaking her booty while topless, facing away from the camera so only her back, which is partially covered by her long locks, shows.

The camera then pans out to show the singer, who wed NFL star Russell Wilson in 2016, effortlessly balancing a bottle of Ten to One Rum on her head while continuing to give even the most experienced dancers a masterclass on twerking.

Technically called the “bottle balance challenge,” according to this video posted to the TikTokIt YouTube account, social media users are taking on the act of balancing a bottle on their heads while doing a wide range of dance moves in the latest viral challenge to sweep the popular platform.

While many celebs and fans flocked to the comment section to praise Ciara for her dance moves, the “Goodies” singer’s husband couldn’t get enough of her sultry video.

“See you later tonight after work hahaha,” the football star commented, adding a few heart emojis and cry-laughing emojis to his cheeky comment. ‘

We think we’ll leave this challenge to Ciara. Our knees already hurt.