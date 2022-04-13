Sinqua Walls Cast Opposite Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot

Sinqua Walls is set to star in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” for 20th Century Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

via: Complex

Sinqua Walls has been tapped to play the character originally portrayed by Wesley Snipes, Deadline reports. Walls recently starred in the Netflix film Resort to Love, and is set to appear in Nikyatu Jusu’s horror film Nanny. He’s also appeared in shows like BET’s American Soul, two seasons of Power, VH1’s The Breaks, MTV’s Teen Wolf, and NBC’s Friday Night Lights.

The original cast of White Men Can’t Jump recently had a brief reunion at the Oscars, where they presented an award. The film recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, making news of the reboot that much more fitting, depending on who you ask.

Calmatic is directing a script from Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, while Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin will executive produce.

Not much else is known about the project, which is set to mark Harlow’s movie debut. Apparently he was so impressive in his audition that he immediately won over the filmmakers and studio execs behind the reboot.

As for Calmatic, he’ll make his feature debut later this year with his Jacob Latimore-starring reboot of another classic ’90s movie, House Party. He’s best known for helming Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Pharrell and Jay-Z’s “Entrepreneur.”

Additional information about the cast or release date for the White Men Can’t Jump reboot has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned.