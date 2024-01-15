Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens at NFL Playoffs After His Controversial ‘Catch’ Comments: ‘I’m So Proud of You’

Simone Biles was all ready to support her Green Bay Packers husband Jonathan Owens in the team’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

via: Page Six

The Olympian took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to wish Owens luck ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys — which the Wisconsin-based team ultimately won.

“LETS GO 34,” she wrote over a clip of the safety. “I love you so much & Im so proud of you.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist flew to Dallas to cheer on her partner in person, rocking a black leather jacket with her husband’s jersey number and “Mrs.Owens” bedazzled on the back in green and white crystals.

Biles, 26, paired the custom piece with a simple black shirt, black leggings and heeled booties in the team’s colors.

Want to talk about style baby!!! @Simone_Biles represented for her man pic.twitter.com/5KD36hV9d4 — Candi Humphries (@CandiHumphries) January 15, 2024

Prior to kickoff, the gymnast made her way down to the field to wish her man well in person.

The couple, who wed in April 2023, was captured sharing several sweet kisses before Owens, 28, joined his team for warmups.

Biles has stood by the football player’s side despite public outrage over his comments about their relationship.

During an interview on the “Pivot” podcast last month, Owens claimed that he “didn’t know who” Biles was in 2020 when they first matched on Raya, an exclusive dating app.

He also pointed out at the time that Biles was the one who reached out to him first and drove 45 minutes to go see him.

Then when asked whether he believed he was the “catch” in his relationship with Biles — who is the most decorated gymnast of all time — he replied, “I always say that the men are the catch.”

His remarks quickly went viral on social media, with many fans — including some of “The View” co-hosts — calling the NFL player “embarrassing.”

However, Biles and Owens defended their love shortly after by posting photos from their lavish nuptials.