Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens for a Second Time in Lavish Mexico Wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married for a second time in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend.

The lovebirds tied the knot for a second time in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.

The gymnast, 26, and the NFL player, 27, got married at the Harris County courthouse in Houston, Texas, last month in order to make their union legal.

On Saturday, they exchanged vows again, this time on the beach in Mexico and in front of family and friends.

Pics obtained by Page Six reveal that the bride – who previously wore a $120 wedding dress and $35 shoes to marry her athlete husband – stunned in a white lace gown with floral detailing.

The Olympic gold medallist paired the dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline, with a dramatic veil that trailed behind her.

Biles accessorized with diamond bracelets, a necklace and stud earrings, as she styled her brunette tresses in loose curls.

Photos show the newlywed beaming at her husband, who looked dapper in a chic tuxedo.

Biles’ father, Ronald Biles, was seen walking his daughter down the aisle at the beginning of the ceremony, while the bride’s uncle Paul officiated the proceedings.

“Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y’all have ever seen,” the bride wrote on Instagram before her big day.

Several of her gymnast pals were also in attendance, including Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Madison Kocian, Jordan Chiles and Katelyn Ohashi.

The nuptials came one day after the couple kicked off celebrations with a rehearsal dinner, where Simone stunned in a sparkly mini dress and heels. Meanwhile, Owens donned a white blazer, shorts and matching sneakers.

News that Simone would be saying “I do” for a second time first broke when she answered a fan’s question on social media.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” the former Team USA champ explained in an Instagram Story.