Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Announce That They're Married in Sweet Romantic Posts [Photos]

Simone Biles is finally married!

via: USA Today

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the sport’s history, married NFL player Jonathan Owens, she shared Saturday on social media. The happy couple posted pictures to social media celebrating their big day.

“I do officially owens,” Biles said with white hearts, sharing photos of her in a tiered white wedding dress and him in a tan suit. In one image, she’s smiling as he holds his fist in the air, while in another, he is holding her up while they share a kiss.

“My person, forever,” he said with a red heart and ring emoji.

An image of them signing their marriage certificate says the wedding was held Friday.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, celebrated her 26th birthday and broke ground on a home with Owens in March. They first made their relationship public in 2020 and announced their engagement in February 2022 when the superstar gymnast posted a photo of Owens proposing to her. They shared engagement photos with fans in November.

Congratulations.