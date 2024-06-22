Simon Guobadia Reportedly Demands Court Prevent Ex Porsha From Filming in Marital Residence Post-Split | lovebscott.com

Guobadia is reportedly fighting her request for exclusive access to their marital mansion after she accused him of changing the locks when she filed for divorce.

Simon Guobadia fired back after his ex Porsha Williams filed an emergency order seeking the right to film in the former couple’s home, arguing that her request should be denied as the Bravolebrity came to court “with unclean hands.”

RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell new filing from Guobadia submitted on Friday, claiming she over exaggerated and should ultimately be shut down for a number of reasons.

For one, he explained that Williams purchased a house in Gwinnett County, Georgia, back in 2016 currently worth over $1.8 million dollars, stating she can film at that home or other locations.

“Petitioner fails to show that an emergency exists,” a lawyer wrote on his behalf. “Petitioner commenced this divorce action on February 22, 2024, yet waited 3 months before filing her ’emergency’ motion on May 20.”

As we previously reported, Williams claimed it was “vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment.”

The temporary order stated that she has “immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of the marital home,” while her estranged husband is still on the hook for payments and cannot enter the property without “prior written consent.”

The exes are still facing off over the prenup they signed before their 2022 wedding following news that Williams filed for divorce in February after just 15 months of marriage.

The RHOA star claimed that she has tried to reach a middle ground with her former flame by agreeing “she would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc.”

“There is no logical or rational reason as to why Husband now seeks to prohibit Wife from filming at the marital residence, other than in an attempt to retaliate against Wife and intentionally restrict her ability to earn a living and expand her career,” the reality star charged in her emergency order dated May 20.

Guobadia responded by claiming she wasn’t forthcoming enough to warrant her request being granted, also arguing that she engaged in “intimidation tactics” to force him out of the home.

Williams “wants to use her employment to obtain relief from the Court, but on the other hand she wants to use the Court to avoid providing documentation of her employment to the Respondent to prevent him from preparing a defense against Petitioner’s claims,” the docs stated.

The judge previously ruled they will determine the issue of filming/recording at a later date.

Amid their divorce, Williams was accused of taking “calculated steps to marry him only to subsequently divorce him just 453 days later in order to intentionally trigger the provisions of the parties’ prenuptial agreement, for her personal financial gain and greed.”

via: RadarOnline.com