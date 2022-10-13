Silk Sonic ‘Gracefully, Humbly, And Most Importantly, Sexually Bow Out’ Of 2023 Grammy Consideration For Their Album

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to go down in 2023, but the eligibility window is from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. So, works released during that span are eligible for award consideration.

via: Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — will not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic for Grammy consideration, Mars reveals to Rolling Stone in a statement.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars says. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

An Evening With Silk Sonic — released in Nov. 2021 to rave reviews — was expected by critics to receive multiple nominations, and be a top contender for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys. Its lead single “Leave the Door Open” swept all four categories it was nominated in during April’s ceremony, including Song and Record of the Year.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he says. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

“Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it,” he adds.