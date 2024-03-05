Shut Down: Judge Dismisses Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius’ Brother’s Restraining Order Petition Against Actress Over Alleged Harassment | lovebscott.com

Darius’ brother Sarunas Jackson filed a restraining order against Keke Palmer back in January.

via: Radar Online

Sarunas failed to appear in court for a hearing on his restraining order petition filed against Palmer — and the judge dismissed the case.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on February 29, a hearing was scheduled on Sarunas plea for a protective order against the Nope star.

Sarunas’ brother is Darius Jackson — who Keke dated for years and shares a son Leo with. Keke currently has a temporary restraining order in place against Darius after she accused him in court of getting physical with her on multiple occasions.

Darius denied the accusations and claimed Keke was the aggressor during the relationship.

Months later, Sarunas filed his own restraining order petition against Keke and her mother Sharon.

In his filing, Sarunas accused Keke of making false accusations against him.

He said Keke “has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not. I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself.”

In addition, he claimed that Keke had “harassed & stalked my friends & family social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me & my family. Has caused career damage.”

Sarunas asked the court to order Keke not to harass or speak about him publicly. He also wanted her to stay 150 yards away from him.

He added, “She has lied time & time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.”

Keke never commented on the matter but Sharon told RadarOnline.com, “God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop.”

As we previously reported, last month, the court gave Sarunas additional time to serve Keke with the court documents after he failed to do so by the deadline.

At the recent hearing, the actor didn’t show up which led to the judge ordering the entire case to be discharged. “Case is dismissed,” the minute order read.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sarunas and the mother of his child DomiNque Perry recently reached a deal in their custody battle over their daughter Zen.

During the court proceedings, DomiNque accused Sarunas of choking her during a previous argument. She said he had been hostile toward her for months and made co-parenting difficult.

Sarunas denied the accusations. In the end, he dropped his fight to keep the case in California and agreed to fight in Texas, where DomiNque and Zen currently live.